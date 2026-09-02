UNBELIEVABLE! Hanuman Ansh Day 26 BEATS Toxic Day 7; emerges India’s BIGGEST film on September 1

Hanuman Ansh continues to script one of the most extraordinary box-office stories of recent times. In a stunning turn of events, the sleeper hit has emerged as the No. 1 film at the India box office across all languages on September 1, achieving the feat for the first time since its release. What makes the achievement remarkable is that Hanuman Ansh accomplished it on Day 26 of its theatrical run.

The film collected a fantastic Rs. 8.07 crore on its 26th day, thereby going past Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which collected Rs. 6.90 crore across all languages on Day 7. In other words, a film nearing the completion of four weeks in cinemas managed to comfortably outperform one of the biggest releases of the year while the latter was still in its opening week. The difference between the two films stood at Rs. 1.17 crore, with Hanuman Ansh collecting nearly 17% more than Toxic on Tuesday.

More importantly, September 1 marks a historic moment in the theatrical journey of Hanuman Ansh. Despite its sensational trajectory over the last couple of weeks, the film had never previously topped the daily India box-office chart. Day 26 finally changed that, with Hanuman Ansh becoming the highest-grossing film in India across all languages for the day.

The achievement becomes even more astonishing when one considers where the film started. Hanuman Ansh opened to extremely modest numbers and initially appeared destined for a limited theatrical run. However, exceptional word of mouth resulted in collections multiplying dramatically as exhibitors increased shows to cater to the rising demand.

Its performance is the exact opposite of the conventional box-office trajectory, where films usually register their biggest numbers during the opening weekend before gradually losing momentum. Hanuman Ansh, remarkably, has become stronger with each passing week.

For a 26-day-old film to beat a seven-day-old event film like Toxic is a rare box-office occurrence. And with Hanuman Ansh finally becoming the No. 1 film in India, its fairy-tale run has added yet another extraordinary chapter.