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Bollywood Hungama » News » Mirzapur MANIA grips box office: The Movie sells 90,000 tickets; Rs. 30 cr. opening, Rs. 100 cr. weekend on cards » Mirzapur MANIA grips box office: The Movie sells 90,000 tickets; Rs. 30 cr. opening, Rs. 100 cr. weekend on cards

Mirzapur MANIA grips box office: The Movie sells 90,000 tickets; Rs. 30 cr. opening, Rs. 100 cr. weekend on cards

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma led Mirzapur: The Movie is set to take a flying start at the box office in India. The advances for the film opened on Monday, and the tickets have been selling like hot cakes ever since then. As of Thursday at 4.30 PM, Mirzapur: The Movie has sold 90,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - and is headed to close its pre-sales around the 1,30,000 tickets mark.

The advances will be higher than the Independence Day release, Awarapan 2, which sold around 1,20,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains. The film is selling better than Awarapan 2 in the non-national chains too, and with a holiday on the horizon, should record a start around the Rs 30 crore mark.

This is a fantastic start for a film, which is a derivative of a web series- first of its kind in India. The reason for such an opening is largely due to the strong IP and recall for the cult characters created by Excel Entertainment in the digital world. The film will be looking at an opening weekend of Rs. 100 crore, which is historic for a film without big stars or a hit song.

The inside reports on the film are also strong, which is a big plus, as the sky is the limit if the audience resonates with the content.

More Pages: Mirzapur - The Movie Box Office Collection

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