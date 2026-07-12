Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer headed towards Rs. 28.25 to 28.75 crore on Sunday

Dhamaal 4 has recorded an excellent Sunday at the domestic box office, witnessing strong audience turnout across metros as well as smaller cities and towns.

The comedy entertainer has collected approximately Rs. 25.68 crore as of 8 PM on its third day. With collections continuing to come in from the remaining evening and night shows, the film is expected to conclude Sunday with a collection in the range of Rs. 28.25 crore to Rs. 28.75 crore.

The strong Day 3 performance has been driven by a substantial improvement in occupancies through the afternoon and evening. Several cities recorded occupancies in excess of 40%, while select smaller centres registered turnout of around 50% to 60%.

The Sunday trend underlines the strong family and mass appeal of the Dhamaal franchise. With an estimated Day 3 collection of nearly Rs. 29 crore, Dhamaal 4 is set to conclude its opening weekend on an impressive note with approx. Rs. 65 crores.