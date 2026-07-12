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Bollywood Hungama » News » Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer headed towards Rs. 28.25 to 28.75 crore on Sunday » Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer headed towards Rs. 28.25 to 28.75 crore on Sunday

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer headed towards Rs. 28.25 to 28.75 crore on Sunday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dhamaal 4 has recorded an excellent Sunday at the domestic box office, witnessing strong audience turnout across metros as well as smaller cities and towns.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer headed towards Rs. 28.25 to 28.75 crore on Sunday

The comedy entertainer has collected approximately Rs. 25.68 crore as of 8 PM on its third day. With collections continuing to come in from the remaining evening and night shows, the film is expected to conclude Sunday with a collection in the range of Rs. 28.25 crore to Rs. 28.75 crore.

The strong Day 3 performance has been driven by a substantial improvement in occupancies through the afternoon and evening. Several cities recorded occupancies in excess of 40%, while select smaller centres registered turnout of around 50% to 60%.

The Sunday trend underlines the strong family and mass appeal of the Dhamaal franchise. With an estimated Day 3 collection of nearly Rs. 29 crore, Dhamaal 4 is set to conclude its opening weekend on an impressive note with approx. Rs. 65 crores.

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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