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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Evening Box Office Update: Film jumps to Rs. 33.50 cr nett by 5 PM; occupancy at 52% » Drishyam The Conclusion Evening Box Office Update: Film jumps to Rs. 33.50 cr nett by 5 PM; occupancy at 52%

Drishyam The Conclusion Evening Box Office Update: Film jumps to Rs. 33.50 cr nett by 5 PM; occupancy at 52%

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion has built strongly on its morning start. According to early estimates, the film has collected Rs. 33.50 crore nett by 5 PM on day one, more than doubling its noon figure of Rs. 15.33 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion Evening Box Office Update: Film jumps to Rs. 33.50 cr nett by 5 PM; occupancy at 52%

The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 52% across approximately 8,500 shows so far. That is a healthy number for a day-one afternoon and early evening, and it shows that audiences have kept turning up in large numbers after the strong morning response. The show count has also grown from the roughly 5,700 shows counted at noon, as more afternoon and evening screenings were added to the tally.

The jump of over Rs. 18 crore in just a few hours shows how much demand there is for the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise. Word of mouth from the early shows appears to be working in the film's favour, and the growth through the afternoon suggests the film is drawing in family audiences as well as the die-hard fans who showed up for the first-day-first-show screenings.

The biggest boost is still to come. Night shows typically see increased footfalls, and that should result in a further spike in collections as the day ends. With the evening and night shows still to add their numbers, the film looks set for a big opening day.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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