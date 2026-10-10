Ajay Devgn delivered a blockbuster this year with Drishyam The Conclusion, which was released during the lucrative October 2 weekend. Interestingly, the actor is gearing up for another release around the same period next year, Chauhaan. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Ajay recently began shooting for the war drama in Kargil, Ladakh.

Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Chauhaan in Kargil; returns to Ladakh 23 years after LOC: Kargil

A source from Ladakh told Bollywood Hungama, “Ajay Devgn is shooting for Chauhaan in Kargil. He arrived here a few days ago and has already begun filming. Some key scenes will be shot in this picturesque town. The makers had obtained the necessary permissions in advance and have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the shoot goes smoothly.”

The source continued, “It’s quite cold here in Kargil, and the weather will surely add an authentic touch to the scenes of Chauhaan.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ajay Devgn is shooting in Ladakh. He had earlier filmed some crucial scenes for J P Dutta’s war film LOC: Kargil (2003) in the mountainous region. At that time, Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. It became a separate Union Territory in 2019, with Leh and Kargil as its two capitals.

Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film was announced on June 25, 2026, on the birth anniversary of the late action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s father. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.

The announcement video featured the song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ playing in the background and ended with the dialogue, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai.” The film marks Ajay Devgn’s first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Jio Studios serves as both presenter and producer on the project.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan rights deal REVEALED: Jio Studios gets 50% IP, 100% exploitation and music rights

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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