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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 15.33 cr. nett by 12 noon on opening day with approx. 41% occupancy » Drishyam The Conclusion Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 15.33 cr. nett by 12 noon on opening day with approx. 41% occupancy

Drishyam The Conclusion Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 15.33 cr. nett by 12 noon on opening day with approx. 41% occupancy

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The wait is over for fans of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family, with Drishyam The Conclusion arriving in cinemas to a roaring morning response. According to early estimates, the film has collected Rs. 15.33 crore nett over its morning shows on day one, a big start for Ajay Devgn's thriller.

Drishyam The Conclusion Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 15.33 cr. nett by 12 noon on opening day with approx. 41% occupancy

The film has sold approximately 5.2 lakh tickets across roughly 5,700 shows so far. The numbers show the pull of the Drishyam franchise. The two earlier films built their reputation on gripping storytelling and strong word of mouth, and audiences have clearly turned up in large numbers to see how the saga ends. The film's release on a Friday has also helped, with fans lining up for first day-first-show screenings.

With evening and night shows typically bringing stronger footfalls than the morning, the film is well placed to build on this start through the day, provided the audience response holds up. The afternoon and evening trends will show how big the opening day turns out to be.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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