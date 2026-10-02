Drishyam 3 creates BOX OFFICE MAYHEM! Ajay Devgn starrer opens at a MASSIVE Rs. 65 crore; biggest opener of his career

The Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 3 has decimated the box office in India as the film ran to packed houses all across the board. According to very early estimates, the Abhishek Pathak directorial has opened in the range of Rs. 63 crore to Rs. 66 crore, which is not only the biggest opening day ever for an Ajay Devgn film, but also one of the biggest opening day of all time for a feature film in Hindi.

The national multiplex chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, clocked record occupancy on opening day, as the film also faced capacity issues at many locations. More shows, especially early in the morning, could have taken the film towards the Rs. 70 crore mark too, but the makers opened the film to the audiences late at 9 AM.

The film is carrying tremendous reports and is set for a long theatrical run. If present buzz is anything to go by, Drishyam 3 is on track to hit the Rs. 500 crore club, which is exceptional to say the least. There was Udta Teer releasing in the second weekend, and the makers have now delayed the film to 23rd October, which is a brilliant business move, as it would have struggled for showcasing in front of a beast like Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 3 is set to become the biggest blockbuster for Ajay Devgn, and also the first ever to enter the Rs. 500 crore club for the superstar. The third chapter has also established it as one of the biggest and most successful franchises of Indian Cinema. The first weekend of Drishyam 3 could be as high as Rs. 200 crore depending on the trajectory from tomorrow, but a bare minimum total of Rs. 180 crore is locked from here.