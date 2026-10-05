comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn scores second-biggest opening weekend of 2026 with Rs. 174 cr, surpasses Border 2, Toxic and Mirzapur » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn scores second-biggest opening weekend of 2026 with Rs. 174 cr, surpasses Border 2, Toxic and Mirzapur

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn scores second-biggest opening weekend of 2026 with Rs. 174 cr, surpasses Border 2, Toxic and Mirzapur

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion has made a thunderous entry at the box office, delivering the second-biggest opening weekend of 2026. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has collected Rs. 174 crore in its first three days, putting it only behind Dhurandhar The Revenge on the year’s opening-weekend chart.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn scores second-biggest opening weekend of 2026 with Rs. 174 cr, surpasses Border 2, Toxic and Mirzapur

The film opened strongly with Rs. 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 52 crore on Saturday and another Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs. 174 crore. Bollywood Hungama has also reported that the film has recorded the biggest opening weekend of Ajay Devgn’s career and ranks among the Top 7 opening weekends for a Hindi film of all time.

The scale of the opening becomes clearer when Drishyam The Conclusion is placed alongside the other major releases of 2026. Only Dhurandhar The Revenge, with a phenomenal Rs. 443 crore, has managed a bigger opening weekend. Drishyam The Conclusion has comfortably moved ahead of Border 2, which collected Rs. 129.89 crore, and Toxic, which opened to Rs. 116.48 crore.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has also surpassed Mirzapur – The Movie at Rs. 90.95 crore, Awarapan 2 at Rs. 81.50 crore, Dhamaal 4 at Rs. 64.35 crore, Welcome To The Jungle at Rs. 63.47 crore, Bhooth Bangla at Rs. 54.50 crore and Cocktail 2 at Rs. 46.76 crore.

In fact, Drishyam The Conclusion has opened Rs. 44.11 crore ahead of Border 2, the third-highest weekend grosser of the year, and nearly Rs. 57.52 crore ahead of Toxic.

The performance is particularly noteworthy considering the film is the concluding chapter of an established franchise. With Rs. 174 crore already in the bag, Drishyam The Conclusion has firmly established itself as one of the biggest theatrical successes of 2026.

Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers of 2026:
Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 443 cr
Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 174 cr
Border 2 - Rs. 129.89 cr
Toxic - Rs. 116.48 cr
Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 90.95 cr
Awarapan 2 - Rs. 81.50 cr
Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 64.35cr
Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 63.47 cr
Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 54.50 cr
Cocktail 2 - Rs. 46.76 cr

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran join Akshay Kumar-Sajid Khan’s next comedy

R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran…

EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth P Malhotra reveals Ikka sequel and Shaque Season 2 are in the works; also shares happiness at the response to Parineeti Chopra starrer show: “Haven’t got so many calls for a series before”

EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth P Malhotra reveals Ikka…

Shabana Azmi backs CJP’s Mumbai protest; says, “We don’t have to tolerate anything wrong”

Shabana Azmi backs CJP’s Mumbai protest;…

EXCLUSIVE: BIG BREAKTHROUGH for Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi as it gets government clearance; revised film shows India-China ties in a positive light

EXCLUSIVE: BIG BREAKTHROUGH for Salman…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Udta Teer postponed to October 23

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Udta Teer…

Dino Morea summoned again by Mumbai Police EOW in Rs. 65.54 crores Mithi River desilting case; here's what we know

Dino Morea summoned again by Mumbai Police…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification