Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn scores second-biggest opening weekend of 2026 with Rs. 174 cr, surpasses Border 2, Toxic and Mirzapur

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion has made a thunderous entry at the box office, delivering the second-biggest opening weekend of 2026. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has collected Rs. 174 crore in its first three days, putting it only behind Dhurandhar The Revenge on the year’s opening-weekend chart.

The film opened strongly with Rs. 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 52 crore on Saturday and another Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs. 174 crore. Bollywood Hungama has also reported that the film has recorded the biggest opening weekend of Ajay Devgn’s career and ranks among the Top 7 opening weekends for a Hindi film of all time.

The scale of the opening becomes clearer when Drishyam The Conclusion is placed alongside the other major releases of 2026. Only Dhurandhar The Revenge, with a phenomenal Rs. 443 crore, has managed a bigger opening weekend. Drishyam The Conclusion has comfortably moved ahead of Border 2, which collected Rs. 129.89 crore, and Toxic, which opened to Rs. 116.48 crore.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has also surpassed Mirzapur – The Movie at Rs. 90.95 crore, Awarapan 2 at Rs. 81.50 crore, Dhamaal 4 at Rs. 64.35 crore, Welcome To The Jungle at Rs. 63.47 crore, Bhooth Bangla at Rs. 54.50 crore and Cocktail 2 at Rs. 46.76 crore.

In fact, Drishyam The Conclusion has opened Rs. 44.11 crore ahead of Border 2, the third-highest weekend grosser of the year, and nearly Rs. 57.52 crore ahead of Toxic.

The performance is particularly noteworthy considering the film is the concluding chapter of an established franchise. With Rs. 174 crore already in the bag, Drishyam The Conclusion has firmly established itself as one of the biggest theatrical successes of 2026.

Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers of 2026:

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 443 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 174 cr

Border 2 - Rs. 129.89 cr

Toxic - Rs. 116.48 cr

Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 90.95 cr

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 81.50 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 64.35cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 63.47 cr

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 54.50 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 46.76 cr