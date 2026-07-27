Dhamaal 4 vs Welcome to the Jungle Day 17 box office comparison: Dhamaal 4 earns over three times more, sells 1.82 lakh additional tickets

The battle between the two ensemble comedy entertainers, Dhamaal 4 and Welcome to the Jungle, has produced an interesting box office comparison. While both films arrived with popular franchises, sprawling star casts and strong audience awareness, Dhamaal 4 has established a substantial lead over Welcome to the Jungle, particularly when their respective 17th-day performances are compared.

On its third Sunday, July 26, 2026, Dhamaal 4 collected an impressive Rs. 5.82 crores at the box office. The film was screened across 5,492 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 23.60%. It sold as many as 2,62,903 tickets during the day.

In comparison, Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs. 1.85 crores on its 17th day, which fell on Sunday, July 12, 2026. It played across 2,266 shows, registered an occupancy of 20.80% and sold 81,069 tickets.

Hence, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs. 3.97 crores more than Welcome to the Jungle on Day 17. In percentage terms, the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise collected approximately 214.6% more than Welcome to the Jungle. Put simply, its Day 17 business was more than three times that of the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

The difference in ticket sales was equally striking. Dhamaal 4 sold 1,81,834 more tickets than Welcome to the Jungle on the corresponding day. Its ticket sales were approximately 3.24 times those of Welcome to the Jungle, representing a jump of around 224%.

The wider showcasing enjoyed by Dhamaal 4 undoubtedly contributed to its superior collections. It had 5,492 shows on Day 17, compared to 2,266 shows for Welcome to the Jungle. Therefore, Dhamaal 4 played across 3,226 additional shows and had around 2.42 times the number of shows available to the audience.

However, the difference cannot be attributed to showcasing alone. Despite playing across a much wider number of shows, Dhamaal 4 also recorded the better occupancy. Its occupancy of 23.60% was 2.8 percentage points higher than the 20.80% occupancy registered by Welcome to the Jungle. Maintaining a higher occupancy despite having over twice the number of shows indicates that Dhamaal 4 enjoyed considerably stronger demand during its third weekend.

On average, Dhamaal 4 sold approximately 48 tickets per show on Day 17. Welcome to the Jungle, meanwhile, sold around 36 tickets per show. Therefore, Dhamaal 4 sold approximately 34% more tickets per show, further underlining that its advantage was not limited merely to its larger screen and show count.

The estimated average collection per show also favoured Dhamaal 4. The film generated approximately Rs. 10,600 per show, compared to around Rs. 8,164 per show for Welcome to the Jungle. This means that Dhamaal 4 earned nearly 30% more per show on its 17th day.

The strong Day 17 performance suggests that Dhamaal 4 retained considerable momentum even after completing more than two weeks in cinemas. A collection of Rs. 5.82 crores on the third Sunday is particularly noteworthy and indicates that the film continued to attract family audiences and benefit from the weekend jump.

Meanwhile, the lifetime comparison, calculated for both films as of July 26, also places Dhamaal 4 comfortably ahead. Dhamaal 4 had accumulated Rs. 146.93 crores by this date, while Welcome to the Jungle stood at Rs. 130.46 crores. Consequently, Dhamaal 4 leads by Rs. 16.47 crores in terms of lifetime collections. Its cumulative business is approximately 12.6% higher than that of Welcome to the Jungle.

Overall, Dhamaal 4 emerged as the clear winner in the Day 17 box office comparison. It recorded higher collections, occupancy, ticket sales, shows, tickets sold per show and estimated revenue per show. More importantly, its robust third-Sunday performance helped it consolidate its lead over Welcome to the Jungle in the lifetime box office race.