Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Crosses Rs. 200 crores worldwide, becomes 4th film of 2026 to achieve the milestone

Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 has achieved a significant box office milestone by entering the Rs. 200 crores club at the worldwide box office. The comedy entertainer has now collected Rs. 204.50 crores gross worldwide, making it the fourth Hindi film of 2026 to cross the coveted benchmark.

The film has continued to attract audiences in its theatrical run, helping it surpass the Rs. 200 crores mark globally. The achievement further strengthens Dhamaal 4's commercial performance and adds another milestone to the popular comedy franchise.

Before Dhamaal 4, only three Hindi films had crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide this year. Leading the list is Dhurandhar The Revenge, which collected Rs. 1,852.44 crores worldwide, followed by Border 2 with Rs. 464.50 crores, and Bhooth Bangla, which earned Rs. 247.28 crores.

With Rs. 204.50 crores worldwide gross, Dhamaal 4 has now joined this elite club, becoming the latest Hindi film of 2026 to achieve the feat. As the film continues its theatrical run, it remains to be seen how much further it can add to its worldwide total.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4, as per the title, is the fourth film in the successful Dhamaal franchise. Apart from Ajay Devgn, it stars, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh among others.

List of films surpassing Rs. 200 crores mark at the worldwide box office in 2026:

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Rs. 1852.44 crores

Border 2 – Rs. 464.50 crores

Bhooth Bangla – Rs. 247.28 crores

Dhamaal 4 – Rs. 204.50 crores

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 vs Welcome to the Jungle Day 17 box office comparison: Dhamaal 4 earns over three times more, sells 1.82 lakh additional tickets