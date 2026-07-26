Spider-Man: Brand New Day kills it in advance booking; Tom Holland starrer clocks pre-sales of Rs. 25 crores in India

The Superhero saga, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is recording unprecedented advance bookings in India. The Tom Holland starrer has sold 2.60 lakh tickets across the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and with 3 days still to go, is headed to clock advances in the range of 4 lakh.

In gross terms, the superhero film has collected Rs. 25 crore already in advance booking alone for the opening day, and the final pre-sale could be as high as Rs. 35 crore. The film has surpassed all expectations, and has a shot of clocking Rs. 50 crore on a working Thursday, which is unheard of for a Hollywood film.

Brand New Day establishes Spider-Man as the most loved superhero of India, and also sets up the Marvel Cinematic Universe for their biggest and most ambitious - Avengers: Doomsday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has spectacular pre-sales outside of the national chains too, which suggests universal demand for the film all across the board. All eyes on the content, as if the film lands as big as the pre-release hype, the records will come down crumbling.