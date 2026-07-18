Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Touches Rs. 100 Crore Club with not much drop from Thursday, all set to see very good growth today

It’s almost a 100 for Dhamaal 4. On its eighth day, the film held on well when compared to Thursday (Rs. 5.94 crores) and brought in Rs. 5.39 crores more. This was the kind of a growth that was needed as well for the film to sustain well for next few weeks because even though there is no major Hindi film coming, from Hollywood there is The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. To ensure that there is confidence amongst distributors and exhibitors to keep playing the film for long, this hold on second Friday will now come in handy.

For Ajay Devgn, this will be his next Rs. 100 Crore Club grosser after Raid 2 while for Riteish Deshmukh this will be his second century in a row after Raja Shivaji. Incidentally, both of them also featured together in Raid 2. For Arshad Warsi too, this will be his back to back century after Welcome To The Jungle. The success of the film has also ensured that now Dhamaal 5 will definitely go on floors. Yes, it was announced during Dhamaal 4 as well but then you never know how things unfold post a film’s release. Now that Indra Kumar has tasted success again with this franchise, he will certainly take this forward.

Currently standing at Rs. 99.84 crores, the film will now see very good jump today, just as was the case last weekend as well from Friday to Saturday. At the Hindi belt, the film will stay on to be the first choice of the audience and that will ensure heavy footfalls again for the rest of the weekend since this one is a family film and especially in the interiors, this is when they step out in larger numbers.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources