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Bollywood Hungama » News » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Sees HUGE GROWTH on Saturday as collections get into DOUBLE DIGIT zone, further JUMP on the cards today » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Sees HUGE GROWTH on Saturday as collections get into DOUBLE DIGIT zone, further JUMP on the cards today

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Sees HUGE GROWTH on Saturday as collections get into DOUBLE DIGIT zone, further JUMP on the cards today

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

It was a wonderful second Saturday for Dhamaal 4 as collections went up by a distance compared to Friday (Rs. 5.39 crores). Not that it was surprising since last weekend too collections had grown huge between Friday and Saturday, and that’s the kind of trend that successful movies are when they are catering to family audiences as this is when bulk footfalls are evidenced.

This was the case with this Indra Kumar directed film as well which moved into a double digit zone and ended up collecting Rs. 10.11 crores. This is really good as it goes on to show wide acceptance of this multistarrer affair, which is yet another comedy to succeed this year after Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. It also goes on to show that if Dhamaal franchise is finding so much love then where would Golmaal 5 go on its release as it has a far bigger reach and goodwill, and this time it stars Akshay Kumar as well.

With Rs. 100.90 crores in its kitty so far, the film has entered the Rs. 100 Crore Club. It will now comfortably surpass Rs. 110 crores by close of the second weekend and then add some more in the weekdays. At least Rs. 17-18 crores more will come in before the second week comes to a close which means the film is now well on track to reach Rs. 160-170 crores and that would make it the biggest Dhamaal film ever since its inception.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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