Dhamaal 4 Morning Box Office update: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 1.96 crore by 11 AM; eyes Rs. 11-12 crore opening

Dhamaal 4 has finally arrived in cinemas amid strong buzz generated by its popular franchise value, ensemble cast and entertaining trailer. The comedy entertainer has recorded a fair start at the box office and is expected to witness healthy growth as the day progresses.

As of 11 AM, Dhamaal 4 has collected approximately Rs. 1.96 crore at the domestic box office. The film registered an overall occupancy of around 10% during the morning shows. The morning occupancy stood at 9.3%, while the early afternoon shows recorded occupancy of nearly 10%.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the best response so far with an occupancy of around 13%, followed by the National Capital Region at 11% and Maharashtra at approximately 9%. Mumbai, Delhi and Pune have emerged as the top-performing cities for Dhamaal 4, with each registering occupancy in the vicinity of 10%.

The major national multiplex chains PVRINOX and Cinepolis have contributed approximately Rs. 92 lakhs to the film’s collections. This amounts to nearly 46% of the film’s overall business at the time of reporting.

The collections are expected to gain momentum during the afternoon, evening and night shows, particularly due to the franchise’s recall value and its appeal among families and children. Based on the current trend, Dhamaal 4 is expected to take a double-digit opening in the range of Rs. 11-12 crore.