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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Box Office: Has an ordinary first week, aims for Rs. 60 crores lifetime » Alpha Box Office: Has an ordinary first week, aims for Rs. 60 crores lifetime

Alpha Box Office: Has an ordinary first week, aims for Rs. 60 crores lifetime

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

It has turned out to be an ordinary first week for Alpha as Rs. 45.71 crores came in. The film had a weekend of Rs. 33.48 crores and the entire first week is now just around Rs. 12 crores more. So, that goes on to show how the collections have fallen badly. To have a drop of around 60% in 4 days compared to the first 3 days goes is a smear reflection of how the film has been completely rejected by the audience.

Alpha Box Office: Has an ordinary first week, aims for Rs. 60 crores lifetime

It has actually boiled down to the content of the film more than any negativity because this Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer actually managed to take some sort of a start. Yes, if not for War 2, this could well have been the biggest opener ever for a female led film but even accounting for that, at least, there was some momentum seen over the weekend. However, the cracks came on Monday itself and from there on it was all downhill with the film not benefitting much from Blockbuster Tuesday either.

Today, Dhamaal 4 has released and that film would be the first choice of the audience by a distance. Even if Alpha would have had a decent first week with some sort of stability then too it would have been impacted by Dhamaal 4 and here we are talking about a rejected film, which means it hardly has a chance now. Thursday collections had come down to Rs. 2.54 crores and today the film would at best manage a score of Rs. 1.50-1.75 crore, which would mean a huge drop from the first day numbers of Rs. 9.12 crores.

Currently standing at Rs. 45.71 crores, the best case lifetime for this spy universe film is now Rs. 60 crores, which means it’s a major box office flop.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

 

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

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