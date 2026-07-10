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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Collects almost Rs. 30 crores in Week 2, heading for Rs. 150 crores lifetime » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Collects almost Rs. 30 crores in Week 2, heading for Rs. 150 crores lifetime

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Collects almost Rs. 30 crores in Week 2, heading for Rs. 150 crores lifetime

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Welcome To The Jungle collected almost Rs. 30 crores in its second week and that has pushed its overall collections close to Rs. 121.23 crores mark. The film had brought in Rs. 91.64 crores in its first week (including paid previews) and now the second week has seen further Rs. 29.59 crores being added, and that’s a decent hold.

The film could well have collected at least Rs. 15 crores more if not for Alpha arriving and subsequently screens and shows redistribution happening. A big film like this deserved a two-week free run and, in fact, this week there is Dhamaal 4 that has released, which means further redistribution of shows. A well-made comedy entertainer, it deserved to get into that Rs. 175-200 crores zone and for that it needed to play on with no competition.

Still, this Akshay Kumar led multistarrer has done an overall good business of Rs. 121.23 crores and is progressing well towards Rs. 150 crores lifetime. A little over Rs. 20 crores needs to be added in its run ahead and the growth which comes in tomorrow and then the day after would be the deciding factor. Overall, this is a good success story of 2026 and the second one in a row for Akshay Kumar after Bhooth Bangla.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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