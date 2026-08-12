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Bollywood Hungama » News » Awarapan 2 Advance Booking update: Emraan Hashmi starrer set to surprise with Rs. 20 crore opening day » Awarapan 2 Advance Booking update: Emraan Hashmi starrer set to surprise with Rs. 20 crore opening day

Awarapan 2 Advance Booking update: Emraan Hashmi starrer set to surprise with Rs. 20 crore opening day

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani led Awarapan 2 directed by Nitin Kakkar, is headed to take an extraordinary start at the box office in India. As per the advance booking trends, the film is tracking to open in the range of Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 20 crore, which is much above the most optimistic industry projections.

Awarapan 2 Advance Booking update: Emraan Hashmi starrer set to surprise with Rs. 20 crore opening day

As of Wednesday at 5 PM, Awarapan 2 has sold about 35,000 tickets across the top 3 national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - and is headed to close its advance in the vicinity of 1,00,000 tickets. This would mean a much bigger advance than most of the releases in recent times, surpassing even the likes of Tere Ishk Mein, which sold 75,000 tickets.

The full-fledged advances are yet to open due to fights with exhibitors over Batwara 1947, and still the tickets are flying like a hot cupcake. The film has a solid scope of hitting the Rs. 80 crore mark over the 3-day opening weekend if the reports land in its favour, as the second day could see a bigger-than-usual surge owing to the Independence Day holiday.

This is headed to emerge the #1 opener of all time for Emraan Hashmi, and is truly turning out to be the surprise package of the year. All eyes on the movement for the film on the final day, but a 1 lakh pre-sale in national chains could put it on track for an excellent opening day on a non-holiday.

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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