Alpha’s box office run stands out as it attempts to overcome social media negativity and stay on course for a successful theatrical outcome

In an era where social media conversations can shape perceptions within minutes, Alpha is demonstrating that audience response at the ticket windows remains one of the most important measures of a film’s performance.

Despite facing considerable online criticism from a section of the audience, along with what some industry observers suspect could be coordinated negativity, Alpha has maintained a steady theatrical run so far. The film passed an important weekday test by recording a Monday collection of approximately Rs. 4 crore as shared by Yash Raj Films, indicating that audience interest has continued beyond the opening weekend.

Featuring two female actors at the centre of a mainstream popcorn action entertainer, the film has continued to attract audiences to cinemas. Its performance suggests that favourable theatrical word-of-mouth can, at times, counter the negativity surrounding a film online. Claims of coordinated trolling have also surfaced in industry discussions, though these have not been independently verified.

Alpha has displayed encouraging momentum at the global box office, crossing Rs. 63 crore worldwide within its first four days and sustaining a healthy trajectory after the weekend. The collections point towards audience interest extending beyond the initial release period and provide the film with a foundation on which it can build over the coming days.

Trade circles believe that Alpha’s performance so far underlines an important lesson for the film industry: while online trends can influence conversations and public perception, they do not always translate directly into real-world consumer behaviour. Cinema-goers ultimately make their own choices, with genuine audience appreciation remaining a crucial factor in determining a film’s long-term prospects.

Should Alpha eventually emerge as a theatrical success, its run could be viewed as a notable example of how box office performance can differ significantly from the tone of social media discourse. It would also reaffirm the enduring ability of the big-screen experience to generate its own momentum. Positioned as an underdog amid the pre-release conversation, Alpha continues to fight for its place at the box office. The verdict is still awaited, but the film has managed to remain in contention despite the persistent negativity surrounding it on social media.

As the film continues its theatrical journey, its performance could become an interesting case study for the trade on whether sustained audience endorsement can overcome negative digital sentiment, irrespective of whether such sentiment is organic or artificially amplified.