Alpha Day 4 Box Office Estimate: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer drops under Rs. 4 crore on Monday

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari led Alpha has seen a dip in collections on Monday. After raking in Rs. 33.48 crore in the opening weekend, Alpha has seen a drop in collections on Monday. As per early estimates, the YRF Spy Universe film has collected around Rs. 3.75 crore to Rs. 4 crore on day 4, taking the total collections to Rs. 37.00 crore.

The major drop has come in the national chains, where the film has seen a 62 percent fall. Surprisingly, the mass belts have held a little better with a drop of about 55 percent. There will be a nominal surge in business on Tuesday owing to the discounted pricing, but the path ahead from Tuesday could be difficult. The film has high costs.

Alpha has still done reasonable in the opening weekend, but the content reports have eventually caught on leading to a drop on the weekdays. All eyes are on the trajectory over the next few days