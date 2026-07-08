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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Box Office: Sees limited growth on Blockbuster Tuesday » Alpha Box Office: Sees limited growth on Blockbuster Tuesday

Alpha Box Office: Sees limited growth on Blockbuster Tuesday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After bringing in Rs. 3.82 crores on Monday, which was anyways more than expected drop from Friday collections of Rs. 9.12 crores, all eyes were on the kind of growth that would come in on Blockbuster Tuesday. With ticket rates being cheaper, typically collections do grow by around 20%. However, that’s for the films which are accepted by the audience and have seen good trend over the weekend.

Alpha Box Office: Sees limited growth on Blockbuster Tuesday

In case of Alpha, it cannot be denied that the weekend trend was good and far better than expected. However, Monday dropped changed the equation. Due to this there was uncertainty around how Tuesday would behave. The numbers that came in were Rs. 4.10 crores and that’s very limited growth when compared to Monday. Ideally the film needed to be as close as possible to the Rs. 5 crores mark and at the bare minimum stay within Rs. 4.50-4.75 crores range. That didn’t happen though.

In all fairness to the film, there was a reasonable impact due to rains as well across the country. Moreover, Mumbai and Delhi are the key markets for the film and they were severely impacted by the rains yesterday, which means the all-important late afternoon and evening shows were hugely impacted too. Had that not been the case, then, at least, an extra Rs. 25 lakhs would have come in, if not more. So far, the film has Rs. 41.40 crores and the first week would close around Rs. 48 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

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