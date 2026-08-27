Prime Video has unveiled the teaser of Don’t Be Shy, an upcoming coming-of-age romantic comedy produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film introduces Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal in the lead roles.

Don’t Be Shy teaser: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s coming-of-age film promises love, friendship and chaos

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life figured out until an unexpected turn of events disrupts her plans. The teaser offers a glimpse into her friendships, relationships and the uncertainties that come with growing up.

Aarushi Bajaj plays Shy, while Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal play Mayank, Tara and Dhruv, respectively. The teaser introduces the young characters through a mix of friendship, romance and the ups and downs of college life.

The film explores first love, friendship, heartbreak and self-discovery as its characters navigate their early adult years. Alongside the young cast, Don’t Be Shy features Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.

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The project marks another production venture for Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The sisters have previously backed projects including Darlings, Jigra and Poacher.

Don’t Be Shy is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani under Chalkboard Entertainment. The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles from September 25, 2026, and will be available across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Also Read: Karan Johar jokes about Don’t Be Shy director Sreeti Mukerji: “She lost weight after working on Brahmastra…we promise that part 2 will NOT take 7 years!”

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