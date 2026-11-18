Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Krish Rao, Shruti Seth, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Surbhi Tiwari, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa, Jameel Khan, child actor Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, director Sooraj Barjatya, and producers Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, Neha Barjatya, Mahaveer Jain, Devansh Barjatya, Avnish Barjatya attended the trailer launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya at a multiplex in Mumbai. The event began with a heartfelt speech by Sooraj Barjatya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch: Sooraj Barjatya’s BIG advice to young filmmakers: “DON’T worry about Day 1 collections…log Diwali ka bonus aake spend karenge. So, your film better be entertaining!”

He said, “I feel so grateful that I have been making films for 40 years. Yet people come to see this cinema!” From the audience section, Anupam Kher shouted, “That's because you are Sooraj Barjatya!”

Sooraj Barjatya smiled and continued, “So, thank you so much for coming here, for giving so much love to the music of this film, and for liking the simplicity of this family film so much.”

He then introduced the senior-most members of his family, who are also the producers of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Sooraj Barjatya pointed at them and said, “Today, I'd like to take this opportunity to tell everyone that these are our backbones. These people not only put the money in people like me but they also teach us the importance of stories. These are the people who back the story and not the look of a film!”

He added, “To all the young filmmakers, I want to share some wisdom that I have learnt over the years. Firstly, they (the producers) have taught us to make your film and not worry about the first day, second day, third day collections. Because it is the film which works. Har picture ki apni kundli hoti hain. Koi gaadi fast nikalti hain, koi gaadi slow nikalti hain par sab gaadi niklegi.”

He continued, “Secondly, they have taught us to make an entertaining film. I have heard this a lot that log Diwali ka bonus aake spend karenge. So, your film better be entertaining! And thirdly, I want to tell all the young makers that they have taught me to have confidence in this profession. Kyunki ek film nahin chalegi, toh dusri chalegi. There's no other profession where you get a faster chance because it is the story which works or breaks. It is not the maker.”

At another point in the event, Sooraj Barjatya revealed, “When I was a younger filmmaker, I used to always think that meri film no 1 bane ya no 2 bane ya no 3 bane. But at 61, I don't have that bandhan or bandish anymore. I am much freer today. I'd like my film to resonate well.”

He also thanked those who have religiously watched all his films, “I have seen the same people come again and again for 40 years. Now they come with their dadi, nani, etc. I have seen them grow up with me.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in cinemas on November 27.

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer out: Sooraj Barjatya brings a tale of a modern marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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