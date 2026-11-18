The singer has reportedly entered into a commercial lease agreement with Singular Health Private Limited for the three units in Andheri West.

Sonu Nigam leases out three Mumbai commercial properties for Rs. 12 lakhs per month after purchasing them for Rs. 17 crores

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has reportedly entered into a lucrative commercial property lease deal in Mumbai, renting out three commercial units in Andheri West to Singular Health Private Limited for a combined monthly rent of Rs. 12 lakhs. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics platform CREMatrix.com, the agreement comes just months after Nigam purchased the same properties from the healthcare company for Rs. 17 crores.

Sonu Nigam leases out three Mumbai commercial properties for Rs. 12 lakhs per month after purchasing them for Rs. 17 crores

The lease arrangement is expected to generate a rental income of Rs. 1.44 crores annually for the singer. The transaction follows a sale-and-leaseback model, wherein Nigam acquired the properties and subsequently leased them back to the company that previously owned them. Such arrangements allow property owners to earn regular rental income from their commercial assets while retaining ownership of the properties.

Andheri West has remained a prominent commercial real estate destination in Mumbai, particularly for professionals and businesses associated with the entertainment industry. The suburb houses several recording studios, production companies, talent agencies and other businesses connected to the Hindi film and music industries. Its commercial appeal has also attracted investments from personalities in the entertainment fraternity, with the area emerging as a preferred location for those looking to diversify their earnings through property investments.

Nigam has reportedly been expanding his real estate portfolio alongside his longstanding career in the music industry. Apart from his Mumbai properties, the singer is also said to own luxury residential properties in Dubai. His latest commercial lease arrangement places him among several prominent film and music personalities who have invested in commercial spaces in Andheri West.

Other entertainment industry figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee, have also made investments in commercial real estate in the locality. For established entertainers, such investments offer an avenue to channel earnings from films, music, television appearances and live performances into assets that can generate recurring income.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam continues to remain active professionally through playback assignments across Hindi and regional cinema, independent music ventures and international live performances. The National Award-winning singer has maintained a presence on the concert circuit, performing for audiences in India and overseas.

With decades of playback hits, music reality show appearances and international concert tours behind him, Nigam has built a multifaceted career in the entertainment business. His latest property transaction highlights another aspect of his financial portfolio, with the three Andheri West commercial units now reportedly generating a combined rental income of Rs. 12 lakhs every month.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark ahead of Bengaluru concert: “Don’t mind saying sorry a thousand times”

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