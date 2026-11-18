What happens when the groom moves into the bride’s home, a woman calls the shots in her relationship, and marriage is no longer about choosing between sasural and mayka? Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya appears to have some refreshing answers. The trailer of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer is out, offering a glimpse of a family entertainer that retains the filmmaker’s emotional warmth while turning some familiar social conventions on their head.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer out: Sooraj Barjatya brings a tale of a modern marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari

At the heart of the trailer is a relationship that moves from dating to marriage, but not quite along the lines audiences might expect from a traditional family drama. Here, the husband moves into his wife's home, challenging the usual expectation of a bride adjusting to life in her marital home. The movie also firmly places its female protagonist in the driver’s seat, presenting a woman with agency and say in how she wants her relationship and family life to pan out. The idea is beyond the familiar dichotomy of sasural and mayka, that a marriage can create space for both partners and their families.

The trailer also gives Ayushmann and Sharvari ample room to play off each other. Their chemistry brings the romance to the fore, with the line, “Agar itna bhi nahin kiya toh kya pyaar kiya?”, capturing the film’s spirited take on what it means to go the distance for love. Rather than simply revisiting the familiar tropes of a Rajshri romance, Barjatya seems to be looking at how relationships and family equations are evolving.

Music remains central to the film’s appeal. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the album has already found an audience, with its songs trending and ‘Jhumka Patola’ crossing one million views. The film brings together an ensemble featuring Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, Rajesh Kumar and others.

Produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and releases in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: BREAKING: Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a RARE Sooraj Barjatya film to get U/A rating; is the third longest film of the blockbuster director

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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