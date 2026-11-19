Sharad Kapoor hadn’t bathed or stepped out of bed for two years, his brother refused to help him, reveals Hema Chaudhary; says, “He kept dying gradually”

Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for his roles in films such as Josh, Dastak and Lakshya, has recently been in the news after videos showing his living conditions surfaced online. His friend and self-proclaimed guardian, Hema Chaudhary, has now opened up about the circumstances in which she found the actor and the difficulties he was facing. Speaking on the Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast, Hema shared details about his condition and alleged that his family members had not come forward to support him during the difficult period.

Sharad Kapoor hadn’t bathed or stepped out of bed for two years, his brother refused to help him, reveals Hema Chaudhary; says, “He kept dying gradually”

Hema, who runs a dog rescue organisation called Bezubaan Trust, recalled that she came across Sharad while rescuing dogs in the building where he lived in Mumbai. She said that the actor was in a concerning condition and had been largely neglected. According to her, Sharad had not bathed or even stepped out of his bed for nearly two years.

Sharing details about her interaction with his family, Hema said, “He may have stopped getting work by then. When I talked to his brother, he said the actor had visited him to get their younger brother. When I tried to call his brother again, he didn’t entertain me. I told him, ‘He needs you.’ He didn’t call me back. So, maybe he’s not interested. Maybe it’s a property issue or something else.”

She further spoke about how close Sharad was to losing his life before she came across him. “Three to four people have been waiting to see him die. And he was almost done 99%, but it was the dogs who led me to him. I always listen to the voiceless. When I rescued the dogs, I met him. He hadn’t bathed or gotten out of bed for two years. Nobody had called him or asked if he’d had food, so he kept dying gradually,” she said.

Hema also spoke about Sharad's personal life and his family situation. She confirmed that the actor was engaged to Koel Basu, granddaughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, but the two never got married. She also revealed that Sharad has a girlfriend but claimed that she is not in a position to take care of him. Addressing rumours about the actor having a child, Hema said she did not have his permission to confirm the information. She added that Sharad had asked her to disclose details about his personal life when the time was right.

Hema Chaudhary addresses rumours about Sharad Kapoor's Hollywood debut

Hema also addressed reports suggesting that Sharad had signed a Hollywood project. Questioning these claims, she said that the actor was not mentally stable at present and needed assistance before considering any professional commitments. She suggested that some of his statements to the media could be connected to his current mental state. However, she clarified that Sharad was not “fake” and needed support to recover before taking up projects, whether in Bollywood or elsewhere.

Sharad recently came into the spotlight after Hema shared videos documenting his living conditions and appealed to the film industry to help him find work. The actor had also requested employment to address his ongoing financial difficulties. Actors Salman Khan and Sonu Sood reportedly reached out to offer assistance, with Sonu even visiting Sharad personally.

However, Hema alleged that some people had taken advantage of the actor's vulnerable situation by giving him money, clicking photographs with him and subsequently taking the money back. She also criticised individuals allegedly using Sharad's name to collect donations through fake online campaigns.

Sharad Kapoor is known for his appearances in Mahesh Bhatt's television show Swabhimaan, the psychological thriller Dastak, Josh, LOC Kargil, Lakshya, Wanted and Jai Ho. He was last seen in the 2019 romantic thriller Cabaret, which streamed on ZEE5.

Also Read : Sonu Sood reaches out to Sharad Kapoor after viral videos

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