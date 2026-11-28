Shah Rukh Khan has spent decades playing romantic leads and action heroes on screen. However, with his upcoming film King, the actor is also looking to explore a different aspect of his screen persona. Speaking at the launch of the film's second song, ‘Daddy Cool (King Version)’, at Meta's House of Instagram 2026 event in Mumbai, Khan explained that one of his motivations for taking up the project was to find out whether he could continue playing a hero while portraying characters closer to his actual age.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls calling co-star “beti” amid the shoot of romantic scene: “I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now”

During his conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar at the event, SRK recalled that becoming a leading man had been a personal ambition since he entered the film industry. He said, "I did King because I always felt that I always wanted to be a hero. I'll tell you the reason, because when I joined the film industry, I felt that I was not good-looking. I thought that when I get a chance to be a hero, I just took it very personally. That someone who is so simple-looking as I am, can become a hero. So I hold it very dearly that I always have to play the hero."

The actor also spoke about an incident from a film shoot that made him reconsider the age difference between himself and the actresses he was paired with. Recalling a romantic scene without identifying the film or the people involved, he shared how the moment took an unexpected turn when he asked the actress, "And one more thing, did you finish your tomorrow morning's math homework, daughter?"

The incident made Khan reflect on the kind of roles he wanted to take up going forward. He said, "The age difference became so much between the girls I was acting with, that I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61, and be as cool as a 61-year-old can be. So even today, if I sit down or stand up and say any of the dialogues, it still seems relevant. Because my daughter Suhana is also in the film, all the girls in the world think, 'mera dad aisa bana tha'."

Explaining his curiosity behind King, he added, "So that's the reason for King. I just wanted to do it out of (curiosity). Am I still a hero at 60 and play my age?"

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite after 15 years in ‘Daddy Cool’ from King; song out!

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