Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite on the sets of King for a grand song sequence that will be filmed in Mumbai from October 26, according to a report by Variety India. The song is expected to feature the film’s cast, with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant overseeing the sequence. Preparations for the shoot are currently underway.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone set to shoot grand song for King in Mumbai from October 26: Report

According to the report, the song will be filmed over the course of a week in Mumbai. While earlier reports suggested that the team might travel to South Africa to shoot the sequence, the latest update indicates that the makers have decided to film it in the city. The song is expected to be a major sequence in the film, with extensive arrangements being made ahead of the shoot.

The project will also mark the eighth collaboration between Vaibhavi Merchant and Shah Rukh Khan. The choreographer previously worked with the actor on Jawan. Meanwhile, the upcoming schedule will mark Deepika Padukone’s return to the sets after she welcomed her second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, with husband Ranveer Singh.

King will mark the sixth on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The duo has previously worked together in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. Their upcoming collaboration has added to the anticipation surrounding the action entertainer, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during the Christmas 2026 window.

Directed and co-written by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. Abhay Verma is also among the actors associated with the project.

The film is backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

King is scheduled to release in cinemas during the Christmas 2026 period, when it will face competition from major Hollywood releases, including Jumanji, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3. With the film’s release approaching, the upcoming song shoot is among the latest developments surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan-led project.

Also Read: The biggest competitor for King is not another superstar or another film. It is Shah Rukh Khan’s own box-office history

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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