The biggest competitor for King is not another superstar or another film. It is Shah Rukh Khan’s own box-office history

The year 2023 was nothing short of historic for Shah Rukh Khan. After a four-year hiatus from leading roles, the superstar returned with Pathaan, which collected Rs. 1,050.30 crores worldwide, followed by Jawan, which went a step further with a staggering Rs. 1,148.32 crores. Together, the two films amassed nearly Rs. 2,200 crores globally, reaffirming his position as one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars. Three years later, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next theatrical release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand and scheduled to hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

The biggest competitor for King is not another superstar or another film. It is Shah Rukh Khan’s own box-office history

The excitement surrounding King is understandable. The film reunites Shah Rukh Khan with his Pathaan director, promises high-octane action and features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. However, beneath all the anticipation lies an interesting question: Has Shah Rukh Khan raised the bar so extraordinarily high that even a hugely successful film might now be considered a disappointment?

Before Pathaan and Jawan, a worldwide collection of Rs. 300-400 crores was considered an impressive achievement for many Bollywood films. But Shah Rukh Khan changed the conversation by delivering two consecutive Rs. 1,000 crore blockbusters, and in doing so, possibly created an unusually high benchmark for himself.

Today, the discussion around King isn't merely about whether it will succeed. Fans and trade observers are already speculating about whether it can cross Rs. 1,000 crores, surpass Pathaan or even challenge Jawan. Imagine a scenario where King collects Rs. 600-700 crores worldwide. Such numbers would be extraordinary for most Hindi films, yet there is a possibility that sections of the industry and social media would term the performance underwhelming simply because Shah Rukh Khan has delivered bigger hits in the past.

Ironically, King may find its biggest competition not in another film or superstar, but in Shah Rukh Khan's own box-office records.

Adding to the expectations is the film's reported scale. In July, Bollywood Hungama reported that King was being mounted on a production budget of approximately Rs. 450 crores, excluding publicity expenses and Shah Rukh Khan's remuneration. Siddharth Anand subsequently disputed the circulating budget reports, and hence, the actual cost remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, the film is being positioned as an ambitious action spectacle, and its commercial performance will naturally attract considerable attention.

Its December 24 release also comes with challenges. The Christmas and New Year holidays provide an excellent opportunity for a huge opening, but December 2026 is packed with major releases, including Hollywood spectacles like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. Competition for screens and premium formats could affect King, particularly if the film hopes to enjoy the kind of extended theatrical run that helped Pathaan and Jawan achieve their historic numbers.

Shah Rukh Khan's prolonged absence from cinemas could work in his favour, as audiences haven't seen him in a leading theatrical role since Dunki (2023). However, there is an important difference between his return with Pathaan and his upcoming release.

Pathaan marked his comeback after a difficult phase at the box office, and audiences were eager to see whether he could reclaim his position. With King, there is no such question about his stardom. Instead, audiences are expecting another spectacular entertainer, complete with memorable dialogues, breathtaking action and larger-than-life moments.

The reunion with Siddharth Anand adds to these expectations. Having delivered a historic blockbuster together, the two will inevitably face comparisons with Pathaan. The challenge for King will be to offer something fresh rather than merely recreate the formula that worked so brilliantly in 2023.

The film also marks Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated big-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan, which will generate additional curiosity. However, for the film to succeed beyond the initial excitement, its story, performances and emotional appeal will have to connect with audiences.

If King earns Rs. 700 crores worldwide instead of Rs. 1,000 crores, it wouldn't automatically make the film a failure. Its actual profitability would depend on production costs, distribution arrangements, marketing expenditure and revenues from digital, satellite and music rights. A film can deliver impressive gross collections without necessarily generating equally impressive returns, while a relatively smaller grosser can be highly profitable if its costs are controlled.

The irony is that Pathaan and Jawan, the very films that re-established Shah Rukh Khan's box-office dominance, could now become the benchmarks against which every subsequent release is measured. If King delivers another Rs. 1,000 crore blockbuster, it will further cement his extraordinary legacy. But if it earns substantially less while still emerging as a major commercial success, should it really be viewed as a disappointment?

After all, no actor, irrespective of his superstardom, can be expected to deliver an all-time blockbuster with every release.

Perhaps the biggest danger surrounding King isn't that Shah Rukh Khan might fail to deliver another blockbuster. It's that Bollywood has reached a stage where even a blockbuster from Shah Rukh Khan may no longer be considered good enough.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday to witness a KING-sized BLAST; Siddharth Anand gears up to launch EXPLOSIVE teaser on November 2

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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