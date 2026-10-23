Tu Hai Meri Kiran Movie Review: TU HAI MERI KIRAN stands out.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Director: Karan Rawal

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Movie Review Synopsis:

TU HAI MERI KIRAN is the story of a stalker. Kiran Mittal (Sonakshi Sinha) lives in a hilly region with her husband Riyaan Malhotra (Ankit Gupta). Kiran's first book was a bestseller, but she's struggling to write her next. She suspects that Riyaan is cheating on her. Her relationship with her father, Mahesh Mittal (Purnendu Bhattacharya), is also strained. Amidst all this, she bumps into Samar (Zaheer Iqbal). Samar falls for her and wants to be in a relationship with her. However, Kiran is uninterested, and his creepy behaviour puts her off. Unfortunately, she is unable to reject his advances as he has a dangerous advantage over her, one that can make or break her life. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Movie Story Review:

Karan Rawal's story is unexpected and full of twists. Karan Rawal's screenplay keeps one hooked, especially in the first half, thanks to its unconventional narrative. However, the writing loses steam in the second half. Karan Rawal's dialogues are ordinary.

Karan Rawal's direction is decent. The film's biggest strength is its unusual storyline. One expects it to be a conventional story about a stalker and his victim. However, in the first 15 minutes itself, the film introduces an angle that is sure to take viewers by surprise. Once this plot point comes into play, the film keeps viewers captivated. In fact, the developments are so novel that one is unable to predict what will happen next.

On the flipside, the film goes downhill in the second half due to certain developments that become increasingly difficult to digest. Moreover, the narrative is quite complicated, and one needs to be extremely attentive to follow the proceedings. Those who prefer simplistic films might find the goings-on too heavy. Another major shortcoming is that the film never explains the reason behind the mysterious powers of the feature phone. Lastly, the limited buzz and the release period go against the film's prospects.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Movie Review Performances:

Sonakshi Sinha is aptly cast and delivers a convincing performance. She is presented in a manner that makes Samar's intense obsession with her seem believable. Zaheer Iqbal slips effortlessly into the character of a stalker while also convincingly portraying his seemingly innocent side. Ankit Gupta is fair. Purnendu Bhattacharya does well, but his track is weak. The reason behind Kiran's strained relationship with her father seems superficial. Zarina Wahab (Seema; Samar's mother) and Sherlin Seth (Sakshi) lend able support.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie music and other technical aspects:

There's only one song, 'Na Roko', and it gives a déjà vu of 'Doobey' from GEHRAIYAAN [2022]. Advait Nemlekar and Shalom Benjamin's background score adds to the drama.

Utkarsh Marulkar's cinematography is appropriate. Sunil Nigvekar's production design is classy, while Neelangi Johari's costumes are stylish. Vikram Dahiya's action is realistic. Atanu Mukherjee's editing is sharp, especially in the transitions between the two timelines.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, TU HAI MERI KIRAN stands out due to its unconventional premise, unexpected twists and engaging first half. However, the complicated narrative, unconvincing developments in the second half and certain unanswered questions dilute the impact. At the box office, it releases in a very crowded, that too in the dull pre-Diwali period. Hence, it may struggle to find takers.