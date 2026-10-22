Clayface (English) Movie Review: CLAYFACE is a gripping and disturbing superhero horror film.

Clayface (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie

Director: James Watkins

Clayface Movie Review Synopsis:

CLAYFACE is the story of a man on a destructive path. Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) rises from poverty in the impoverished Narrows neighbourhood of Gotham City to become a popular Hollywood actor. His career reaches a high point when he earns an Academy Award nomination. He flies from Coast City, where he's based, to Gotham City for an interview with popular TV host Vic Chissler (Rob Brydon). After the interview, he heads to a nightclub, where he bumps into Mia Torrez (Joana Ribeiro). She shows interest in him, and the two begin dancing seductively. Matt's friend, Corey Bowery (Joshua James), warns him that she's the girlfriend of mob boss Markos Szabo (David Dencik). However, Matt ignores his warning, takes Mia to his hotel room and sleeps with her. When he wakes up, he finds himself surrounded by Markos and his gang members. Furious that Matt slept with his girlfriend, Markos carves up his face in revenge. Matt undergoes six surgeries, but his face remains disfigured. Meanwhile, Mia alleges to the press that Matt forcibly took her to his room. Several people from Matt's neighbourhood also give interviews in which they malign his character. Matt files a case against Markos but loses, as the latter bribes the jury and the negative publicity surrounding Matt works against him. His agent abandons him, and he loses most of his money on surgeries and legal proceedings. With no other option, he returns to the Narrows to live in his old, dilapidated house. One day, he comes across an advertisement by Dr Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie), a nanotechnology pioneer who has developed a cellular regeneration treatment. Matt approaches her and asks her to repair his face. Caitlyn explains that human experimentation is illegal, but Matt is desperate. Hence, she agrees to help him. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Clayface Movie Story Review:

Mike Flanagan's story is promising, though it gives a sense of déjà vu, especially of DEADPOOL. However, Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini's screenplay is dark enough to ensure that one doesn't get reminded of the latter, which is quite light-hearted. The dialogues are fine, and a few one-liners raise laughs.

James Watkins' direction is exemplary. This is unlike most films from the DC universe, and yet, it doesn't seem out of place. The gore is used innovatively, and moreover, the character arc is superbly handled. One roots for Matt and wants him to avenge the wrongdoings against him. At the same time, even when Matt transforms beyond recognition, one continues to sympathize with him. James deserves credit for pulling this off convincingly. Several scenes stand out, like Matt's transformation in Caitlyn's clinic, Matt's visit to Frank's (Eddie Marsan) office, the sequence aboard the flight, the premiere scene, etc. The final act is highly entertaining.

On the flipside, the plot gets complicated, and a section of the audience may struggle to understand Clayface's powers. There's also a lack of consistency in how these powers are depicted. He seems to shapeshift according to the convenience of the screenplay rather than any clearly established rules governing his abilities. The finale is also a bit confusing and might prompt several viewers to search online for an explanation of what exactly happened. Lastly, the buzz surrounding the film is not very high.

Clayface Movie Review Performances:

Tom Rhys Harries is terrific as the vanity-obsessed Hollywood rising star who transforms into a desperate, vindictive monster. His expressions and body language are spot-on, especially in scenes where he's struggling. Naomi Ackie delivers a controlled performance and leaves a huge mark. Joshua James is great, and his awkward smile adds to his performance. David Dencik is absent for a substantial portion of the film but makes up for it with his apt performance. Joana Ribeiro leaves a huge mark in a small role. Rob Brydon and Eddie Marsan lend able support. Max Minghella (John Borrelli; Gotham City detective) has a crucial part and makes his presence felt. Corey Johnson (Cadillac Sal) leaves a mark, especially towards the end.

Clayface movie music and other technical aspects:

Volker Bertelmann's music is appropriate. Rob Hardy's cinematography is impressive, capturing both the bright, soothing locales of Coast City and the dark alleys of Gotham City. Keith Madden's costumes are stylish, while James Price's production design is realistic. The VFX matches global standards. The action is extremely gory and disturbing, but it's required by the narrative. Jon Harris' editing is sharp.

Clayface Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, CLAYFACE is a gripping and disturbing superhero horror film that works due to James Watkins' impressive direction, Tom Rhys Harries' nuanced performance and an emotionally engaging character arc. At the box office, it has the potential to spring a surprise, though the limited buzz and excessive gore may restrict its appeal.