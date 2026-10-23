Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to offer audiences a rare insight into his acting process at IFP Season 16, taking place on October 24 and 25 at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai. In a special session titled ‘The Bajpayee Method,’ presented by Bollywood Hungama, the actor will be in conversation with Senior Journalist and Entertainment Commentator Rohit Khilnani on October 24 at 5 PM, taking audiences through the creative process, preparation and choices that have shaped some of his most celebrated performances.

Manoj Bajpayee to decode his acting process at IFP Season 16 in special session; details inside

From the emotional depth of Aligarh and the psychological complexity of Gali Guleiyan to the rugged realism of Sonchiriya, the layered humanity of Gulmohar and the raw intensity of Joram, Bajpayee's filmography has become an acting masterclass in itself.

The session will see the actor deconstruct five of his most compelling performances from the past decade, exploring what it truly takes to inhabit a character. How does he get under the skin of a role? How do observation, physicality, voice and instinct come together to create believable characters? And what drives him to make unconventional choices consistently?

With a career defined by versatility and an unwavering commitment to his craft, Bajpayee will offer aspiring actors, filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts an opportunity to understand the discipline and creative thinking behind his performances.

The 40-minute conversation will be followed by a 10-minute audience Q&A, allowing attendees to engage directly with the actor. ‘The Bajpayee Method,’ presented by Bollywood Hungama, will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 5:00 PM at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai, as part of IFP Season 16.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Tiger Shroff firing incident, says “That’s really scary”

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