Indian singer Sonu Nigam has purchased a commercial property located in Mumbai’s Santacruz West locality for Rs. 31.47 crores, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was officially registered in November 2026.

Sonu Nigam buys commercial property in Mumbai for Rs. 31.47 crores: Report

Santacruz West is a well-established and sought-after real estate destination in Mumbai, offering a blend of premium residential and commercial developments. The locality enjoys excellent connectivity through SV Road, Linking Road, the Western Express Highway, and the suburban railway network, while also benefiting from proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Its strategic location near prominent neighbourhoods and business hubs such as Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Juhu, Vile Parle, and Andheri further enhances its appeal. Supported by well-developed social infrastructure, upscale retail outlets, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Santacruz West continues to attract homebuyers, investors, and businesses, driving sustained demand for both residential and commercial properties.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial property located in DLH BestSeller, Santacruz West, comprises a ground floor with a RERA carpet area of 1,090 sq. ft. (~101.26 sq. m.) and a first floor with a RERA carpet area of 1,140 sq. ft. (~105.91 sq. m.), bringing the total RERA carpet area to 2,230 sq. ft. (~207.17 sq. m.). The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.88 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The transaction also includes one parking space.

Sonu Nigam is one of India’s most celebrated and versatile playback singers, with a career spanning more than three decades across multiple music industries. Widely regarded for his extraordinary vocal range and emotive singing style, he has earned numerous accolades, including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, and international honours. Known for iconic songs such as 'Suraj Hua Maddham,' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' and 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin,' he has delivered timeless melodies across genres, from soulful ballads to energetic chartbusters. Beyond playback singing, he has excelled as a live performer, music composer, and television judge, earning admiration for his artistry and stage presence. He has also ventured into acting and independent music, consistently reinventing himself while staying deeply connected to his craft. Recently, he has continued to captivate audiences worldwide through concerts, collaborations, and new musical projects.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam and Savaniee Ravindrra lend their voices to ‘Aaya’ from Ganesh: Dust to Stardust

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.