Shruti Haasan addresses Peddi controversy as she insists she refuses costumes and choreography she is uncomfortable with: “I am okay with being called difficult”

Shruti Haasan has shared her perspective on the debate surrounding special dance numbers and the portrayal of female actors in mainstream cinema, following the online criticism directed at Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi. The actress, who featured alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film’s special track 'Hellallallo', spoke about personal choice, creative expression and the importance of setting boundaries while working on screen.

Shruti Haasan addresses Peddi controversy as she insists she refuses costumes and choreography she is uncomfortable with: “I am okay with being called difficult”

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Haasan was asked whether she questions the need for special dance tracks in films, particularly in the context of the discussion sparked by Peddi. She clarified that while she does question the convention, her participation in such sequences comes from her own enjoyment of dancing and dressing up, rather than a desire to meet external expectations.

Explaining her approach to visual presentation and personal boundaries, Shruti said, “I have always asked that question. I enjoy dancing; let me be very, very clear. I enjoy dressing up. And that’s the approach that I have to it. My approach to visual sexuality has been very liberating for myself. I have never been a panderer in any capacity. So, when I’m not comfortable with something, I’m gonna say I’m not gonna wear this. Rest assured, I am doing it; I am comfortable with it. If I’m uncomfortable, I am not gonna do it. I’ve had arguments about it; I’ve been called difficult for it. And I am okay with it."

The actress also acknowledged the larger conversation around item songs, the male gaze and the expectations placed on performers. However, she pointed out that the tendency to cater to external expectations is not limited to dance sequences or revealing costumes. Elaborating on her views, she added, “I understand the discourse around it. But genuinely, my approach to it is: I have fun dancing, I have fun doing choreography, I have fun being sexy. It’s not with a pandering gaze. Is it just in item songs? I mean, we are pandering in many, many capacities. Not just the tiny clothes in an item song. We live in a pandering world currently. So you choose your pander or don’t choose your pander."

The discussion comes amid the response to Peddi, which drew criticism on social media over the presentation of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Kapoor also reflected on the controversy, saying she wished she had been more vocal about refusing sequences that made her uncomfortable. She acknowledged that she could have pushed back more firmly at the time.

Haasan’s comments add another perspective to the ongoing conversation, highlighting the distinction between an actor’s personal comfort with a performance and the broader questions audiences raise about how women are presented in commercial cinema.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan calls herself Daler Mehndi’s biggest fan, picks Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Case’ as her favourite song

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