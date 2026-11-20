The partnership marks D’YAVOL X’s first entry into physical retail, with the collection set to launch in India on November 24, 2026.

Golden Goose has collaborated with D’YAVOL X, the luxury lifestyle brand co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, for an exclusive collection that combines Italian craftsmanship with contemporary streetwear. Set to launch on November 24, 2026, the partnership brings together the Italian brand’s signature designs and D’YAVOL X’s approach to luxury lifestyle fashion.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan brand D’YAVOL X collaborates with Golden Goose for exclusive collection; pieces to feature in King

The collection includes sneakers, ready-to-wear clothing and accessories. At its centre are three exclusive unisex interpretations of Golden Goose’s Super-Star sneakers, presented in silver, white and black leather variations. The designs feature different combinations of suede detailing, laminated leather accents and the brands’ signature motifs.

The silver and white versions carry “D’YAVOL X” lettering on the foxing, along with the phrases “Forever King” for the male version and “No crown needed” for the female version. Both styles also feature red D’YAVOL ‘X’ branding on the upper. The black leather version will be available in two variations, with either a black suede star and detailing or silver laminated accents across the star, heel tab and toe.

The footwear range is accompanied by a unisex charcoal-grey workwear jacket made from washed cotton, with silver studs, a black velvet collar and vintage-inspired finishes. The clothing selection also comprises four unisex T-shirts and three hoodies in washed cream, charcoal grey and burgundy. These pieces incorporate star and ‘X’ motifs, printed and embroidered logos, and relaxed silhouettes. A cropped charcoal-grey hoodie embellished with tonal crystals and a burgundy baseball cap complete the offering.

The first release will be available from November 24, with a second drop planned for early 2027 featuring additional styles. The collaboration also marks a new retail step for D’YAVOL X, as its streetwear collections enter physical stores for the first time through Golden Goose outlets in India.

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The partnership has an additional connection to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, with select pieces from the collection set to feature in the movie. The collection will be available at Golden Goose stores across India and online at goldengoose.com in selected countries.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked across more than 100 films in a career spanning over three decades, co-founded D’YAVOL X as a luxury lifestyle brand built around exclusivity, craftsmanship and self-expression. The collaboration brings the label’s streetwear offering into Golden Goose’s retail network while also associating the collection with the actor’s upcoming screen appearance in King.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Shah Rukh Khan remains his only choice for Devdas: “I’d still cast only Shah Rukh”

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