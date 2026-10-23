Gajab Raat Movie Review: GAJAB RAAT is a decent thriller.

Gajab Raat Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta

Director: Ritesh Shah

Gajab Raat Movie Review Synopsis:

GAJAB RAAT is the story of a wild night. Ajay Nirvit (Manoj Bajpayee) is a corrupt and womanizing cop who raids a hotel named Lovely near Connaught Place, Delhi, on the orders of SHO Praveen Rana (Rajiv Gupta). At the same time, a mysterious girl, who is badly injured, is being kidnapped by CBI officer Navin Madhok (Akshay Oberoi). The girl escapes from his car and lands on the road. Before Navin can retrieve her, a crowd gathers, forcing him to flee. The news spreads, and the cops learn about the incident. Ajay, who is nearby, is asked to take charge of the case. He reaches the spot, and so does Neha Prabhu (Shraddha Das), who works for a prominent NGO named VVW (Vigilant Voice for Welfare). She insists on being a part of the investigation as she fears that the cops might botch up the case. Ajay immediately takes the injured girl to the hospital, where her treatment begins. Navin also reaches the hospital in a state of panic. His seniors have ordered him to eliminate the girl. He lies to Ajay, saying that he has been instructed to take over the case, but Ajay doesn't believe him. Ajay informs Praveen about the development. The latter tells him that since the CBI is involved and its officers are acting suspiciously, it means they are in deep trouble. Praveen further reasons that the CBI officers might offer Ajay a hefty sum to let them kill the girl. Sure enough, Ajay is offered Rs. 5 crores to finish her off. Meanwhile, Karan Gill (Saqib Saleem) of the NIA also reaches the hospital. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Gajab Raat Movie Story Review:

Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey's story shows promise initially but then falters. Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey's screenplay is gripping. However, in the second half, the writing gets very unconvincing. Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey's dialogues are realistic yet dramatic and sharp.

Ritesh Shah's direction is average. To give credit where it's due, despite having so many characters in the film, he ensures that the narrative never gets confusing or complicated. He gradually unfolds the story, revealing the identities of the characters and their interest in the girl in question. The character of Ajay Nirvit, of course, stands out, and the way he plays mind games and evades the offer is amusing. The mystery surrounding the girl's identity and the eventual revelation keep the viewers intrigued.

On the flipside, things go downhill in the second half when viewers learn who the girl is and why some powerful people want her dead. Some very influential figures are involved, and in the real world, it wouldn't have been difficult for them to eliminate her. But in GAJAB RAAT, we see a lone cop taking on all the baddies single-handedly. It's also bewildering why Ajay, who's corrupt to the core, suddenly decides to do the right thing. The makers attempt to justify his change of heart through his dialogue about maintaining a balance between the good and the bad. However, this reasoning is difficult to digest. The climax is rather convenient and further takes away from the film's realism.

Gajab Raat | Official Trailer | Manoj Bajpayee | Divya Dutta | Nushrratt Bharuccha

Gajab Raat Movie Review Performances:

Manoj Bajpayee rises above the script and delivers a fantastic and also very entertaining performance. Akshay Oberoi keeps his performance restrained yet impactful. Divya Dutta (Suneeta Chaudhary) has limited screen time but makes up for it with her performance and arresting screen presence. Nishrratt Bharuccha (Rosie) is lovely in a cameo. Shraddha Das leaves a mark. Saqib Saleem is okay and sadly, doesn’t have much to do. The purpose of his character’s interest in the case is not properly explained either. Rajiv Gupta is memorable and also raises laughs. Kiku Sharda (Lovely) is dependable. Aditi Sandhya Sharma (Arya Sahni) has a crucial role and does well. Shreya Rukmini (Meera; nurse) and Sunit Tandon (Sabharwal; Naveen's boss) make their presence felt. Sachin Kathuria (Sushil Kumar; journalist) is wasted.

Gajab Raat movie music and other technical aspects:

There are no songs in the film. Sanjoy Chowdhury's background score adds to the tension. Arvind Singh's cinematography is immersive. Abbas Ali Moghul's action is realistic. Falguni Thakore's costumes are straight out of life, while Rakesh Choudhary's production design is classy. Praveen Kathikuloth's editing is sharp.

Gajab Raat Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, GAJAB RAAT is a decent thriller that starts on a promising note but falters in the second half due to unconvincing developments and a convenient climax. Despite its shortcomings, the film is likely to find an audience on Netflix, thanks to its impressive ensemble cast and the appeal of the thriller genre.