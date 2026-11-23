Veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan has added a new luxury vehicle to his car collection. The filmmaker recently took delivery of the 2026 Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury 4-Seater, reportedly priced at around Rs 3.42 crores. The high-end multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is known for its spacious interiors, premium features and focus on passenger comfort.

Rakesh Roshan adds a Rs 3.42 crores Lexus LM 350h to his luxury car collection

The delivery reportedly took place in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where Roshan's latest automobile purchase caught the attention of paparazzi and automobile enthusiasts. The Lexus LM 350h is among the luxury MPVs that have gained attention in India, particularly among celebrities and business personalities who prefer chauffeur-driven vehicles with enhanced privacy and comfort.

The 2026 Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury 4-Seater is designed to offer a lounge-like experience for rear-seat passengers. One of its key features is a partition separating the driver's cabin from the rear passenger section, allowing occupants to travel with greater privacy. The rear cabin comes with fully reclining ottoman seats that also offer massage functions, adding to the vehicle's comfort-focused features.

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The MPV also comes equipped with a 48-inch widescreen display, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system and a built-in refrigerator. These features are designed to provide passengers with an experience comparable to a private lounge while travelling.

Under the hood, the Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre self-charging hybrid powertrain. The hybrid setup is designed to deliver a smooth and quiet driving experience, making it suitable for city commutes as well as longer journeys.

With its combination of technology, comfort and luxury, the Lexus LM 350h has emerged as an option for those looking for an alternative to conventional luxury sedans and SUVs. Rakesh Roshan's latest purchase adds him to the list of high-profile personalities opting for premium chauffeur-driven MPVs.

Also Read : Rakesh Roshan to earn Rs 2.76 crore from 3-year lease of 5,574 sq ft Mumbai property: Report

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