The association says the October 23 ruling did not examine the merits of the commercial dispute or make any adverse observations against its Dispute Resolution Committee.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has issued a clarification regarding the Bombay High Court’s October 23, 2026 order in the matter involving Saffron Magicworks Private Limited, producer Nikhil Dwivedi and Andolan Films Private Limited. The association has refuted reports and social media posts suggesting that the order amounted to a legal setback for IMPPA or that its claims against the production house had been invalidated.

EXCLUSIVE: IMPPA denies legal setback in Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks dispute, clarifies Bombay High Court order was passed by consent

The clarification follows a social media post shared by Naik Naik & Company around October 30, titled “Bombay High Court Sets Aside IMPPA's Award Against Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks”. The post was subsequently amplified by an entertainment news handle. A report published in Complete Cinema, in its October 24 and 31, 2026 issue, also described the development as the quashing of an arbitration award, suggesting that IMPPA’s claims had been invalidated and that the association had been restricted from making public statements or declaring Saffron Magicworks a financial defaulter.

Disputing these interpretations, IMPPA clarified that the July 3, 2026 award passed by its Dispute Resolution Committee was set aside by mutual consent and not on the basis of a judicial examination of its merits. According to the association, during the hearing before Justice Arif S. Doctor, counsel for Andolan Films, the original complainant before IMPPA’s committee, consented to setting aside the award while keeping all legal rights open. Saffron Magicworks accepted the proposal, following which the court set aside the award by consent and disposed of the suit, expressly preserving the rights, contentions and remedies of the parties.

IMPPA further stated that the High Court did not adjudicate upon the merits of the underlying commercial dispute or make any findings concerning the jurisdiction, competence or procedure of its Dispute Resolution Committee. It also maintained that the court made no adverse observations or directions against the association.

The association has additionally denied that the October 23 order places any permanent restraint on it from issuing statements concerning Saffron Magicworks. It clarified that IMPPA has no independent monetary claim against the production house, as the original claim belonged solely to Andolan Films, which remains free to pursue its remedies before an appropriate forum. Therefore, the order cannot be interpreted as an exoneration of Saffron Magicworks from the underlying dispute, IMPPA stated.

Reiterating its role as a neutral platform for practical and cost-effective dispute resolution among members, IMPPA has requested Naik Naik & Company, Anand and Naik, and Complete Cinema to issue corrections to their respective posts and reports. The association also said it would continue its dispute resolution mechanism while refraining from further comment on the ongoing matter between the two production houses.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bombay High Court sets aside IMPPA’s award against Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks

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