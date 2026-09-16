Rakesh Roshan has leased two Andheri West commercial units spanning 5,574 sq ft to Beingu Studios for Rs 7.3 lakh a month.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has leased two commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Beingu Studios Private Limited. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the two offices have a combined area of 5,574 sq ft and are being leased for a monthly fee of Rs 7.30 lakh.

Rakesh Roshan to earn Rs 2.76 crore from 3-year lease of 5,574 sq ft Mumbai property: Report

The commercial units are situated at Commerce Centre, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West. The deal also includes two car parking spaces.

The leave and license agreement was registered on September 9, 2026. The lease has been signed for a period of three years, with a 5% annual increase in the monthly rent. The security deposit for the transaction stands at Rs 10.95 lakh.

Rent To Increase Over Three-Year Lease

As per the registered agreement, Beingu Studios will pay Rs 7.30 lakh per month during the first year of the lease. The monthly license fee will rise to Rs 7.66 lakh in the second year and further increase to Rs 8.04 lakh during the third year.

The escalation clause is part of the three-year leave and license agreement registered with the authorities.

Beingu Studios describes itself on its website as a content enterprise with operations spanning cinema, television, live concerts and digital platforms.

Rakesh Roshan’s Recent Property Transactions

The latest commercial lease comes a few months after Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Roshan, leased their apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme. The residential property was leased for three years. Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix indicated that the agreement could generate approximately Rs 1.89 crore in rental income over the complete lease period.

The Roshan family has also been involved in several property transactions in Mumbai and other parts of the country in recent months.

In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune district for Rs 15 crore. The transaction was recorded in property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Also Read: BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE footage of Ramayana to be screened at Big Cine Expo 2026, Chennai; Rakesh Roshan to receive Special Achievement Award

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