Madhu Mantena and his wife Ira Trivedi have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neel Chaitanya Mantena. The couple shared the announcement through social media, posting pictures from a traditional welcoming ceremony held with family members. The couple also revealed that the child’s name is Neel Chaitanya Mantena. In their post, they described the meaning behind the name, saying it carries references to Lord Krishna’s blue colour and Lord Shiva’s stillness.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi name their first child ‘Neel Chaitanya Mantena’; share glimpses of Namkaran ceremony

Along with the announcement, Madhu and Ira shared images from the baby’s Naamkaran Sanskar, a naming ceremony traditionally performed in many Indian households. They mentioned that the ritual took place on the 11th day after the child’s birth. While the couple chose not to reveal their baby’s face in the pictures, the family moments drew warm wishes from followers and friends.

In their caption, they wrote that they had followed several sanskars prescribed in the Vedas, beginning with Garbhasanskar during pregnancy and continuing with the Naamkaran ceremony after birth. They also sought blessings and good wishes for their growing family. Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi got married in 2023 in a ceremony attended by several members of the film industry. Since then, the couple has occasionally shared glimpses of their personal milestones on social media.

Madhu Mantena is known for backing several notable Hindi films over the years, including Ghajini, Rakta Charitra, Lootera, Queen, Masaan and Loveyapa. Ira Trivedi is widely known for her work as an author and yoga teacher.

The announcement has been met with congratulatory messages, as the couple begin a new chapter with the arrival of their son.

Also Read: Madhu Mantena’s Mad Man Films joins hands with Collective Studios’ Ratpack Stories for two feature films

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