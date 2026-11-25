In a major development in Bollywood, Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited (BSL) has approached the Bombay High Court against filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Interestingly, Amazon MGM Studios has also been named as a respondent in the matter.

EXCLUSIVE: Big legal BATTLE in Bollywood – Vinod Bhanushali moves Bombay High Court against Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow; Amazon MGM Studios also named in the suit

As per the case details accessed by Bollywood Hungama, the commercial suit was filed on October 12, 2026, and officially registered on November 19, 2026. Besides Colour Yellow Media Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, AVS Studios Private Limited and Amazon Seller Services Private Limited have also been named as respondents. The matter is currently at the pre-admission stage and is listed for December 1, 2026.

While the exact nature of the dispute is not yet known, industry insiders believe that Amazon’s involvement in the matter could indicate a possible connection with the Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli, which was produced by Colour Yellow and Amazon. Interestingly, Vinod Bhanushali was named under the ‘Special Thanks’ section in the film’s credits. Whether the dispute pertains to the film or any other commercial arrangement between the parties remains to be seen.

Bollywood Hungama contacted Vinod Bhanushali to confirm whether he had filed the case and to ascertain the reason behind the legal action. Confirming the development, the producer said, “The case is subjudice. All I can say is that yes, I have indeed moved court against Aanand L Rai.”

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai declined to give any comment on this matter.

With the matter scheduled to come up before the Bombay High Court on December 1, all eyes will now be on the proceedings and whether further details surrounding the dispute emerge.

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