Balaji Telefilms is set to explore the matchmaking format with its upcoming digital show It's A Meal, which will premiere on December 19 on the production house's official YouTube channel. Hosted by television actor Urvashi Dholakia, the show will feature familiar faces from the television industry, including Mannara Chopra, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aman Gandhi and Akanksha Chamola.

Mannara Chopra, Nyrraa M Banerji and Aman Gandhi to feature in Urvashi Dholakia-hosted matchmaking show It’s A Meal; deets inside!

The show will bring together singles from different backgrounds and personalities as they interact and explore the possibility of finding a romantic connection. Created by Adhiksha Gupta and Mohammed Nagaman Lateef, the format will focus on conversations, relationships and the dynamics that emerge when people meet for the first time.

Akanksha Chamola, who is among the participants, spoke about stepping outside her comfort zone through the show. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “This show is sure to get people out of their comfort zones to find their favourite person. I believe every person has a different story, and sometimes all it takes is one conversation to discover a connection. I'm looking forward to the fun, the surprises and everything this experience has in store.”

Nyrraa M Banerji also shared her expectations from the experience. “Love, chemistry and relationships, these are always interesting because everyone has a different way of looking at them. What I find exciting about this show is that I'll get to meet people coming from different walks of life and see how things go with them. It's going to be challenging at times for sure but also very surprising,” she said.

Balaji Telefilms talks about its digital content plans

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and Group CFO of Balaji Telefilms, said the company is looking to explore new formats as digital viewing habits evolve. “At Balaji Telefilms, our focus has always been on identifying evolving audience preferences and translating them into engaging entertainment experiences. As the digital entertainment landscape continues to grow, we see immense opportunities to experiment with fresh concepts, distinctive formats and stories that resonate with audiences across platforms. With It's A Meal, we are bringing an interesting take on relationships and matchmaking, packaged in an entertaining format,” he said.

Mohammed Nagaman Lateef, Head of Talent at Balaji Telefilms' talent division Hoonur, also spoke about the idea behind the show. “The idea behind It's A Meal was to of course to make the journey of finding a connection entertaining and engaging. Relationships and matchmaking are subjects that naturally spark curiosity, conversations and emotions, and we wanted to explore this with a fresh, contemporary perspective,” he said.

It's A Meal will premiere on December 19, exclusively on the Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel.

Also Read: Ektaa R Kapoor partners with YouTube for 5 original shows under Balaji Telefilms; including Haq Se Season 2 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.