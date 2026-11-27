The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought a response from Netflix over its upcoming documentary, Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, which is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. The communication follows a representation filed on behalf of Chandrashekhar, raising concerns about the documentary's release while criminal proceedings against him are ongoing.

I&B Ministry seeks Netflix’s response over Sukesh Chandrashekhar documentary in seven days ahead of December 18 release

In a communication dated November 27, 2026, the Ministry forwarded the representation submitted by Advocate Anant Malik to Netflix Entertainment Services India and asked the streaming platform to examine the issues raised in it. The Ministry has sought Netflix's comments within seven days of receiving the communication.

The letter, bearing reference number J-11013/19/2025-DM, refers to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and other applicable Indian laws. It also draws attention to the Code of Ethics governing digital news publishers and OTT platforms, which provides for a three-tier mechanism to address grievances concerning violations of the prescribed framework.

The Ministry further noted that OTT platforms are required not to transmit content prohibited by law and to exercise due caution and discretion. The communication was signed by Kshitij Aggarwal, Deputy Director (Digital Media), and issued with the approval of the competent authority.

Ministry has not ordered a postponement of the documentary

The representation was submitted by Malik on behalf of Chandrashekhar, who is currently in judicial custody at Mandoli Jail in Delhi. It raises objections to the documentary being released before the conclusion of the criminal trials involving him.

As reported earlier, Chandrashekhar's legal team had also issued a notice to Netflix and other parties associated with the documentary, seeking a postponement of its release until prosecution evidence in the pending cases is concluded. The notice raised concerns about the portrayal of allegations that are yet to be tested in court and the potential impact on the right to a fair trial.

Importantly, the Ministry's latest communication does not direct Netflix to stop, postpone or withdraw the documentary. It has asked the platform to respond to the representation within the stipulated period. Netflix's response and the Ministry's subsequent course of action are awaited.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of how true-crime documentaries portray individuals facing ongoing criminal proceedings, particularly in relation to the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial.

Also Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar serves legal notice to Netflix over upcoming documentary Love, Scam aur Dhokha; seeks postponement of release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.