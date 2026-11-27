Sukesh Chandrashekhar has served a legal notice to Netflix and the India Today Group over their upcoming documentary, Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story. Through his counsel, Anantam Legal, Chandrashekhar has sought a postponement of the documentary's release, arguing that it could prejudice the criminal trials currently underway against him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar serves legal notice to Netflix over upcoming documentary Love, Scam aur Dhokha; seeks postponement of release

The legal notice, issued by Advocate Anant Malik on November 26, follows Netflix's announcement that the documentary will premiere on December 18, 2026. It has been addressed to Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Netflix Inc., the India Today Group entity behind India Today Originals, and the documentary's directors and executive producer. The notice gives the recipients 72 hours to respond.

Why has Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenged the documentary?

According to the notice, the allegations surrounding the alleged Rs. 200 crore extortion case and incidents inside Tihar Jail are still being examined by courts. Anantam Legal has argued that releasing a documentary presenting one version of these contested events while prosecution witnesses are still being examined could influence public perception and potentially affect the ongoing proceedings.

The legal team has also raised questions about the people interviewed for the documentary, including whether any prosecution witnesses, investigating officers or serving and former prison officials have participated. It has sought clarification on whether the makers obtained any official documents or recordings from investigating agencies or prison authorities.

The notice further states that Chandrashekhar was not approached by the documentary's makers and has not participated in the project. It also points out that he has pleaded not guilty in the pending cases and maintains that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

What has Sukesh Chandrashekhar's legal team demanded?

Among its demands, Anantam Legal has asked Netflix and the India Today Group to defer the documentary, including its trailers and promotional material, until prosecution evidence in the listed trials is concluded. The team has also sought a complete pre-release screening for counsel, disclosure of the people featured in the documentary and preservation of all footage, recordings, scripts and related correspondence.

Additionally, the notice seeks the withdrawal of promotional material describing Chandrashekhar as a "conman" or presenting allegations under trial as established facts.

Advocate Anant Malik said, "Netflix can wait. A fair trial cannot. You cannot stream a verdict before a court has delivered one."

Clarifying the legal team's position, he added, "This is not an attempt to silence anyone, and it is not a case against documentaries. It is about timing. A film can be released a few months later and lose nothing. A trial cannot be run twice."

The legal team has also submitted a representation to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Union Home Ministry, seeking an examination of the documentary before its release. Anantam Legal has stated that Chandrashekhar is moving the Delhi High Court to seek postponement of the release and a direction for the court to view the documentary before it reaches audiences.

Netflix has announced December 18 as the streaming date for Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story.

Also Read: Netflix announces documentary on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, to premiere on December 18

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