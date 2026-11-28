Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding Salman Khan’s much-awaited Maatrubhumi. The film was initially announced as Battle Of Galwan before being rechristened Maatrubhumi earlier this year. Based on the 2020 conflict between India and China, the film reportedly encountered hurdles over its content and references to China, especially in light of the improving diplomatic relations between the two countries. Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported a major development – the film had reportedly received clearance from the government. On November 18, we broke the news that Maatrubhumi had finally received its certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learnt some interesting details about the film’s censor certification.

EXCLUSIVE: No cuts, no modifications, not even additional disclaimers! Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi gets U/A 16+ certificate; CBFC chairman personally signs the certificate

The good news for Salman Khan fans is that Maatrubhumi has been passed by the CBFC without a single cut. At times, the CBFC also asks filmmakers to display the title and credits in the language of the film or insert an anti-drug ticker or advertisement at the beginning of the film and during the intermission. Interestingly, even these changes were not sought in the case of Maatrubhumi.

However, an industry insider explained, “The film went through certain changes as asked by the Government of India. The makers made those changes and showed it to the relevant authorities. They okayed it, after which the film was submitted to the CBFC, as is the process. Since the government authorities had already given their nod, the CBFC found no reason to make any further changes or modifications.”

Another interesting aspect of Maatrubhumi’s censor certification is the signature on the certificate. Usually, the CEO of the CBFC, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, digitally signs the censor certificate. However, in the case of Maatrubhumi, the certificate has been signed by none other than the CBFC chairman, Shashi Shekhar Vempati. This could possibly be among the first instances of a censor certificate bearing the signature of the new CBFC chairman.

Maatrubhumi was passed by the CBFC on November 18 with a U/A 16+ rating. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 154.12 minutes. In other words, Maatrubhumi is 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds long.

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan plans MASSIVE star-studded Maatrubhumi premiere in Mumbai; his first as a leading man in 7 years

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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