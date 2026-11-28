BREAKING: You CANNOT see everything in You Can See Everything; CBFC CENSORS 12 seconds nudity visual DESPITE ‘A’ certificate

Yesterday, November 27, saw the release of You Can See Everything in cinemas across India. Despite being a documentary, it emerged as the best-performing Hollywood film among the new releases. However, those planning to watch the film might be a tad disappointed to learn that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has censored a shot in the documentary.

BREAKING: You CANNOT see everything in You Can See Everything; CBFC CENSORS 12 seconds nudity visual DESPITE ‘A’ certificate

As per the censor certificate uploaded by Mumbai Subtitles Database (a popular social media handle that informs movie buffs about which cinemas are playing South and international films with subtitles in the city), a 12-second visual of nudity, which appears at the 22nd minute, has been completely axed by the Examining Committee of the CBFC. This is despite the film receiving an adults-only certificate. The other change asked by the CBFC was to insert an anti-smoking awareness video in the beginning and before the second half and to insert anti-smoking and anti-alcohol tickers in scenes of cigarette and liquor consumption.

Once the changes were made, the CBFC passed You Can See Everything on November 20. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 176.08 minutes. In other words, You Can See Everything is 2 hours, 56 minutes and 8 seconds long.

You Can See Everything is about Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the defunct health technology company Theranos, and her partner Billy Evans. They invite a film crew to document them nearly a month before Elizabeth is sentenced to imprisonment for 11 years for defrauding investors. It has been released in India by Sony Pictures Films India Pvt Ltd.

You Can See Everything was released theatrically in most markets on October 16 and has grossed $107 million against a $7 million production budget. As per Wikipedia, it is the ninth highest-grossing documentary film of all time.

In India, You Can See Everything collected Rs. 19.42 lakhs on its opening day, outperforming the other new Hollywood releases of November 27. Hexed and Focker-In-Law collected Rs. 17.80 lakhs and Rs. 9.78 lakhs, respectively. Paper Tiger fared even lower, earning just Rs. 4.38 lakhs, while Victorian Psycho managed to collect Rs. 3 lakhs.

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