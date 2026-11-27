The possibility of a second instalment of Dhadkan has sparked interest, with reports suggesting that the makers are exploring a new film inspired by the 2000 romantic drama. The original film, starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, remains remembered for its portrayal of love, heartbreak and emotional conflicts. Even 26 years after its release, several dialogues from the film continue to find a place in popular culture, including the memorable line, ‘Main tumhe bhool jaoon yeh ho nahin sakta, tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahin doonga’.

Dhadkan 2 in the works, Suniel Shetty likely to return in a cameo: Report

Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, discussions are underway for Dhadkan 2. However, the proposed project will reportedly not follow the storyline of the original film. Instead, the new instalment is expected to revisit similar themes of romance, relationships and heartbreak while introducing a fresh set of characters and a different narrative.

A source familiar with the development told the publication that the project is currently in its early stages, with conversations taking place about bringing the film to the big screen. “It’s still in a nascent stage, but talks are on to make Dhadkan 2. Shree Narayan Singh is likely to helm it.” If the development moves forward, Singh could take charge of the directorial responsibilities. The filmmaker has previously directed films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

The report also suggests that the proposed film could introduce a new face to Bollywood. According to another insider, a director's son is being considered for a lead role, marking his entry into the film industry. While further details about the casting and the other members of the project have not yet emerged, the development indicates that the makers may be looking at a new generation of actors to carry the story forward.

As for the original cast, Suniel Shetty is reportedly expected to make an appearance in the film. However, his character and the extent of his involvement are yet to be decided. “[Suniel’s role] hasn’t been fleshed out yet, but he will most likely be in the sequel,” the insider shared.

While the project remains at an early stage, the possibility of Dhadkan 2 brings back memories of the original film's romantic storyline. An official announcement regarding the director, cast and production timeline is still awaited.

Also Read : Suniel Shetty starrer Nanhey Dil set for November 20 release after International Film Festival Run; trailer out now

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.