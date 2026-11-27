The Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9 has released today in cinemas and it's much awaited by the masses for various reasons. It brings back Emraan in yet another massy role after Awarapan 2 (2026). It brings back the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team of Emraan, musical legend Himesh Reshammiya and director Aditya Datt. And now, it has come to light that there's one more reason to catch the film.

BREAKING: Avneet Kaur’s sizzling item number in Gunmaaster G9 titled ‘Dil Ke Theatre Mein 200 Cr Maarungi Piya’; Emraan Hashmi-starrer ends with promise of a sequel

The film features a sizzling item song called 'Dil Ke Theatre Mein 200 Cr Maarungi Piya'. Moreover, Avneet Kaur features in the song. She has been presented in a glamorous avatar and Emraan Hashmi also shakes a leg with her. Hence, the quirky lyrics of the song and the presentation would be lapped up by the masses.

This also explains why Avneet Kaur was present at the premiere of Gunmaaster G9 held yesterday. 'Dil Ke Theatre Mein 200 Cr Maarungi Piya' is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Keshav Anand with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The other interesting aspect of Gunmaaster G9 is that the film ends with the promise of a sequel. It's a bit of a cliffhanger ending and the words 'To Be Continued' appear in the end slate.

Besides Emraan Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 director Aditya Datt reveals why three films with Emraan Hashmi never materialised; says, “Aashiq Banaya Aapne came with ‘huge baggage’”

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