The trailer of Nanhey Dil, starring Suniel Shetty, has been released, offering a glimpse into a story centred on childhood, equality and equal opportunities. Written and directed by Swarup Raj Medara, the film highlights how talent and aspirations should not be limited by social or economic backgrounds. Following its screening at international film festivals, the film is now gearing up for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026.

Suniel Shetty starrer Nanhey Dil set for November 20 release after International Film Festival Run; trailer out now

Suniel Shetty plays the principal of a prestigious school who recognises the potential of Raghu, a young boy whose father works as a dhobi. Believing that a child's abilities should not be judged by their family background, the principal gives Raghu an opportunity to study alongside children from privileged families. Through this story, the film explores the importance of providing every child with equal opportunities and the freedom to pursue their dreams.

Talking about what attracted him to the project, Suniel Shetty said, "Nanhey Dil is a film about children, about giving equal opportunities to everybody and how important it is for us to make sure everybody is comfortable. It has a beautiful message and could definitely be an eye-opener for modern-day parents. I think this generation believes in equality, and that you have to live your dream and not live the dream of your parents. I'd want my children to live their dream, not mine. I think today's parents are all about honesty, and taking care of their parents and children. So hats off to this generation. I took this film on because it was a simple story to tell and I am glad that such stories are being heard and are finding global platforms."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swarupraj medara (@swarupraj_medara)

Shot over 37 days, the film is titled Fly High Little Hearts for international audiences. It has been screened at international platforms, including the Toronto International Film Festival, as it continues its journey beyond Indian cinema. Its subject of empathy, inclusion and equal opportunities forms the central theme of the narrative.

Presented by Srinathji's Hospitality and Ninefold Pictures, Nanhey Dil is a Navaras Entertainment production. The film is produced by Sowmay Jain, Shriya Torne, Dhruva Karunakar and Aishwarya Yadav, with Saiwyn Quadras serving as the creative producer and screenplay writer.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty reveals Awara Paagal Deewana sequel will go on floors early next year: “It’s happening for sure”; also lists Sabse Bada Rupaiya as another upcoming film

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