The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly asked Netflix to follow its May 8, 2025 advisory restricting the availability of Pakistani-origin content on streaming platforms in India. The development comes amid concerns over the possible Indian release of the upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reminds Netflix of 2025 advisory on Pakistani content ahead of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo premiere

According to news agency ANI, the Ministry has asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not made available to subscribers in India. In a post shared on November 26, ANI quoted sources as saying that the Ministry had received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release of the series in the country.

The report further stated that Netflix had informed the Ministry in June 2025 that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to Indian subscribers. The Ministry has now reportedly asked the streaming platform to maintain that position and stand by its earlier commitment.

Why is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo facing scrutiny in India?

On May 8, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed OTT platforms, streaming services and digital intermediaries to stop offering Pakistani-origin content in India. The advisory covered films, web series, songs, podcasts and other digital content, citing national security and public order concerns.

The latest development has brought attention to Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is scheduled for a global Netflix premiere on December 4, 2026. The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani actors. However, it is not expected to be available to viewers in India in accordance with the existing advisory.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from industry organisations. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the series be blocked in India. They have also called for permanent legislation restricting Pakistani entertainment content.

Netflix has not publicly announced any change to the series' release plans in India. The Ministry's latest communication reiterates the position conveyed under the May 2025 advisory.

Also Read: FWICE writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks intervention to stop Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo from streaming in India

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