BREAKING: Eetha passed by CBFC with U/A 16+ certificate; beats Saaho by JUST 22 seconds to become the LONGEST film of Shraddha Kapoor’s 16-year career

Shraddha Kapoor, the most-followed Indian woman on Instagram, is also a major draw at the box office. Hence, there's considerable excitement surrounding her upcoming film, Eetha. The period drama is all set to release in cinemas next week, on December 4, and the makers have completed the censor process well in time.

BREAKING: Eetha passed by CBFC with U/A 16+ certificate; beats Saaho by JUST 22 seconds to become the LONGEST film of Shraddha Kapoor’s 16-year career

As per the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Eetha was passed on November 27 with a U/A 16+ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the website, is 172 minutes and 14 seconds. In other words, Eetha is 2 hours, 52 minutes and 14 seconds long.

This makes Eetha the longest film of Shraddha Kapoor's illustrious 16-year career. Interestingly, it is longer than Saaho (2019) by just 22 seconds! The Prabhas co-starrer, which was released as a Pan-India film, had a runtime of 171 minutes and 52 seconds, that is, 2 hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. A Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations production, Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. It marks Laxman Utekar's next directorial venture after the blockbuster Chhaava (2025).

Eetha features Shraddha Kapoor in the role of legendary Marathi Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film was originally scheduled to release in cinemas on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and will now arrive in theatres on December 4.

Interestingly, even before its theatrical release, Eetha has already made its way into the record books. Earlier this week, the film entered both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. The recognition came after 517 women performed the Lavani hook steps from the film's first song, ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’, in perfect synchrony for one minute.

5 longest films of Shraddha Kapoor:

1. Eetha - 2 hours and 52 minutes

2. Saaho - 2 hours and 51 minutes

3. Batti Gul Meter Chalu - 2 hours and 43 minutes

4. Haider - 2 hours and 42 minutes

5. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - 2 hours and 39 minutes

Also Read: Eetha makes it to India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records with 517 women performing Lavani hook steps

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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